MCC: No plans for proof of vaccination for entry into shops

MIRI (Aug 7): Miri City Council (MCC) will not impose mandatory proof of Covid-19 vaccination on people before they are allowed to enter business premises in the city, Mayor Datuk Adam Yii said.

He told The Borneo Post that the city council has already in place the necessary steps and standard operating procedures (SOP) from the state disaster management committee to prevent Covid-19 infections.

“MCC has no plans to enforce the Covid-19 measures as introduced by SRDC at this moment. However we will monitor the situation closely and review if necessary while enforcing the present SOP diligently,” he said, referring to the Sibu Rural District Council.

SRDC is making it mandatory under the third phase of the National Recovery Plan for the public to show proof of vaccination at all business outlets in Sibujaya Commercial Centre and Selangau town.

Sarawak has faced a resurgent spread of Covid-19 cases fueled by the more infectious, Delta variant, with 652 cases reported today including 34 and 31 cases in Miri and Sibu respectively.

The Sibu Municipal Council is requiring proof of vaccination for customers at the Sibu Central Market from August 1