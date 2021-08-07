Nanta: 18 GPS MPs back Muhyiddin, Perikatan government

KUCHING (Aug 7): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s 18 members of parliament (MPs) will continue to support the Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional government, the state ruling coalition’s secretary general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi said.

He said in a statement that they made this stand clear during a special session with GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to discuss the latest political scenario.

He added GPS also heeded the advice made by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the current federal administration to go on until its legitimacy is determined during the Parliament session next month.

“GPS views the decision of the prime Minister (Muhyiddin) to propose a confidence vote against himself in next month’s Parliament session as a bold and wise move, as well as the best approach in line with the constitution.

“GPS describes the act of dragging the people through this political crisis and attempts to overthrow the government while the country is dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, as only causing public unrest,” he said in a statement.

Nanta, who is also a member of the federal cabinet, said the priority of GPS at this time is the people and tackling problems due to the pandemic, and to speed up the vaccination process as well as restoring the state and national economy.

“GPS hopes all parties stops politicking first, in order for all MPs to decide their position whether or not to support the motion of confidence in the Prime Minister in the Dewan Rakyat next month,” he said.

Muhyiddin had said on Aug 4 that he will be putting himself through a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat when it convenes this September.

This is after a group of Umno MPs withdrew support for the prime minister.