New Covid-19 cluster involving a longhouse detected in Selangau

KUCHING (Aug 7): The Sarawak Health Department has declared one new Covid-19 community cluster today, dubbed the Sungai Serindak Cluster in Selangau.

The cluster involved a longhouse at KM98, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu, Sungai Serindak, Selangau which had infected 19 individuals out of 35 screened to date. Nine of the positive cases were new cases today, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement today.

The infected have been admitted to the Sibu Hospital and the district’s quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of three clusters – the Nyelutong Cluster in Betong, Jalan Sagang Cluster in Bau and Cluster 35 in Bintulu – after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

To date, the state has 83 active clusters, with 11 reported 65 new Covid-19 cases.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Kampung Quop Cluster in Kuching (16), Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster in Kuching (13), Kampung Jawa Cluster in Kuching (9), Sungai Serindak Cluster in Selangau (9), Kandis Pantu Cluster in Sri Aman (6), Mega Suai Cluster in Subis (2), Tembok Miri Cluster in Miri (1), Kendaie Cluster in Lundu (1), Jalan Tatau-Selangau Cluster in Tatau (1), Bunga Rampai Cluster in Bau (1) and Kinda KM18 Cluster in Bintulu (1).