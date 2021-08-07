Nine more areas in Sabah under EMCO

KOTA KINABALU: Nine new localities in Sabah will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) for two weeks from August 9.

They are Taman Semarak Indah, Taman Semarak Jaya, Flat Sri Semarak and Taman Sejati in Tawau.

Kampung Koidupan and Kampung Guunsing-Novunsu will be also under lockdown until August 22.

Kampung Marau Sipitang, Kampung Baru Kimanis Papar and Kampung Tanjong Kapor Kudat will be also be under EMCO to allow the Health Ministry to conduct more screenings to curb the Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, EMCO in several areas will be lifted on August 8 after recording low risk of infection.

They are Kampung Lajau and Kampung Kota Klias, Beaufort, Kampung Tungkang, Kudat, Perumahan Ladang Kim Loong Beluran, Kampung Telisai Tungku, Lahad Datu, Taman Jaya Diri, Kota Kinabalu and Kampung Pituru, Kinarut.