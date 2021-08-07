Pasar Stutong 2 Cluster: Mayor says only 19 of 51 cases are hawkers, market to reopen in stages

KUCHING: Only 19 of 51 Covid-19 infections detected in the Pasar Stutong 2 Cluster as of Aug 6 involved hawkers at the Stutong community market, said Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“Other positive cases comprised cleaners that constituted about eight to 10 cases and the remaining cases involved family members and relatives,” he said during his weekly Facebook live session.

The cluster was announced by the state disaster management committee on Aug 3.

Wee said hawkers whose Covid-19 swab test results returned negative were allowed to resume business and the market was being reopened in stages.

He said the council was also studying a proposal to allow only vaccinated members of the public to visit the market.

“We ask for the customer’s understanding during this pandemic crisis and I would like to stress again that the council does not discriminate against any economic sectors in the effort to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.”

Wee also warned coffeeshop operators to close their premises for three days if Covid-19 cases had been detected and carry out sanitisation besides requesting all hawkers and workers on the premises to go for a swab test.

Meanwhile, Wee said the council was in the midst of finalising their five-year strategic planning development blueprint for 2021 to 2025 to spearhead Kuching towards becoming a smart city.

“The development blueprint will have the people’s interest at heart and it aims to transform some of the older parts of the city that had lacked development. The plan will be carried out in stages and we hope the public will support it when the blueprint is announced.”