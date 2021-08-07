Pharmacy obtained RM60 Covid-19 test kits from unapproved company – KPDNHEP

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 7): Investigations following complaints from users of the Covid-19 self-test kits sold at RM60 per unit at a pharmacy in Terengganu found that these supplies were obtained from a company in Pahang which was not among the six approved to distribute and sell the test kits to the public.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) said in a statement today an inspection at a pharmacy in Terengganu found that it had been tagged accordingly to allow consumers to make purchasing decisions based on the price displayed because the kits had yet to be listed as a controlled item.

“KPDNHEP will submit the findings of this investigation to the responsible party, namely the Medical Device Authority (MDA) for further action as it is not under the jurisdiction of KPDNHEP,” it added.

The ministry also said consumers should be more careful when purchasing Covid-19 self-test kits in the market and refer to the official website of the MDA at https://portal.mda.gov.my/ to get a list of companies that have been approved to distribute and sell the test-kits. -Bernama