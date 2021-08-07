Police nab sexagenarian in Miri for alleged criminal intimidation

MIRI (Aug 7): Police nabbed a man in his 60s on Thursday for alleged criminal intimidation against a security guard at Tudan Health Clinic here.

Prior to his arrest, the suspect was said to have been reprimanded by the security guard for parking his car in front of the health clinic when sending his wife for treatment at around 2pm and had allegedly threatened the latter with a semi-automatic rifle.

The angry suspect had challenged the security guard to a fight, which was ignored, before an argument erupted between the two and the suspect left with his car.

The suspect then returned to the scene and headed towards the security guard hut in front of the health clinic with a rifle at around 3pm and uttered swear words before the suspect left the area.

Following the incident, the security guard lodged a police report which led to the suspect’s arrest at this house at RPR Batu 6, Jalan Pujut-Lutong at around 6pm the same day.

The police also seized the rifle believed to have been brandished in the incident.

Miri district police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari confirmed the arrest when contacted and said that the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.