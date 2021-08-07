Pos Malaysia to resume road tax, driving license renewals from Monday

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): Pos Malaysia will resume road tax and driving licence renewals at all its post offices from Monday (Aug 9) by appointment.

It said in a statement today customers can book an appointment through the Outlet Finder feature at www.pos.com.my or Pos Malaysia’s mobile application starting tomorrow (Aug 8), adding that the appointment was necessary to avoid overcrowding at their premises.

“A customer is permitted to book only one appointment slot per day and perform a maximum of three transactions per appointment,” it said in the statement.

Pos Malaysia also urged customers to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as wearing a face mask, checking body temperature, scanning of MySejahtera code and observing the one-metre physical distancing rule at the premises and avoid visiting its outlets if they were feeling unwell or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Customers can also extend their enquiries to AskPos on www.pos.com.my or via their Pos Malaysia mobile application. – Bernama