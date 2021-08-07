Report: Nazri Aziz calls Najib, Umno MPs who withdrew support for PN ‘bloody liars’

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the other Umno lawmakers openly rejecting Perikatan Nasional were reneging on a previous agreement, Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz alleged today.

Responding to Najib who questioned why just 31 Barisan Nasional MPs were pledging support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Nazri said the former prime minister was being duplicitous in his remarks.

“Please send my message to Najib. The 40 MPs who met that day, we discussed and agreed that we don’t mind backing PN, even if we don’t support Muhyiddin. That b****** Najib even spoke, and so did Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (Pontian MP).

“Now, he (Najib) turned around and is poking fun, saying only 31 MPs are backing PN. That’s because he lied. They are liars. I dare them, if they want, to come and meet me and let’s talk. Bloody liars,” he was quoted as saying by The Vibes.

After Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that 31 MPs from BN were backing Muhyiddin, Najib questioned the previous claim that 40 of the coalition’s lawmakers backed Muhyiddin and the PN government.

Najib pointed out that with just 31 of BN MPs in his camp, Muhyiddin did not appear to still have the simple majority in Parliament needed to remain as the prime minister.

According to Nazri, the 40 MPs who attended the meeting had all agreed to back the PN administration so they could stay in government.

Umno lawmakers have been split into two factions, with one supporting its leader Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi — who said enough of his party’s MPs have signed a declaration withdrawing support for PN, and another led by Ismail Sabri and other Umno officials who hold government posts.

However, several Umno MPs have resigned from their appointed posts including two who quit as Cabinet members. – MalayMail