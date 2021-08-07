Sabah’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,255

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in Sabah with 1,255 recorded in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun who disclosed this on Saturday, said two new clusters were recorded, one in Nabawan (Kluster Tarikan) and another in Sandakan (Kluster Lebuh Empat).

“Kota Kinabalu continued to be on top with 241 daily cases, followed by Tawau 135.

“Tuaran’s new cases soared to 143, an increase of 47 cases. Thirty-nine of the new cases were detected through targeted screening in enhanced movement control order (EMCO) localities as well as 79 cases of close contact.

“New cases in Beluran also rose sharply to 123, where 109 of them were tested positive through targeted screening,” he said.

According to Masidi, close contacts remained the largest contributor to the daily cases, 618 cases or 49.2 per cent, symptomatic category 247 (19.7 per cent) and cases from existing clusters 131 (10.4 per cent).

New cases recorded from targeted screening at EMCO localities contributed almost 15 per cent (187) to the total cases.

For the record, 38 cases on Saturday involved prison and temporary detention centre.