Selangau becomes Sarawak’s 18th red zone district today – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 7): Selangau District has been classified as red zone from orange today after recording 44 new local Covid-19 transmissions in the past couple of weeks, making it the 18th red zone district in Sarawak to date.

The other red zone districts were Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Meradong, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 6,639 local transmissions over the same period of time.

At the same time, Kapit also did not fare better as it has been classified as an orange zone district from yellow after recording 22 local Covid-19 transmissions over the last 14 days, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement today.

The other orange zone districts were Dalat, Telang Usan, Kanowit, Beluru, Tebedu and Betong with a total of 184 cases while the yellow zones were Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 51 new local transmissions over hte same period of time.

Sarikei and Pakan districts however reverted to yellow zone districts from orange zone after recording 16 and 10 local Covid-19 transmissions respectively over the same period of time.

“This brings the total number of red zones to 18 districts, seven orange zones, 10 yellow zones and five green zones,” said SDMC.

Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi and Limbang remained as green zone districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 34 compounds since yesterday, all in Kuching, for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations statewide.

The offences were not observing physical distancing and not wearing face mask (14), attending unpermitted social events (12), not scanning MySejahtera or writing information before entering premises (5) and exiting Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without permission (3).

The total number of compounds issued by the police since the first Movement Control Order (MCO) was implemented in March 18, 2020 till today was at 9,747, SDMC added.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued one compound in Sarikei District Council for incomplete customer log book over the same period of time.

This brought the total number of compounds issued by the ministry since Feb 1 to date to 1,383.