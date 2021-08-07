Six more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 7): Six more localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today, with three of them located in Bintulu, and one each in Sebauh, Lundu and Sri Aman.

The three localities in Bintulu which had begun their EMCO yesterday (Aug 6) till Aug 19 were Rh Engkabang Anak Angang, KM23 Jalan Bintulu-Miri; Hock Peng Realty workers’ quarters; and Sim Swee Joo workers’ quarters, Jln Sg Nyigu.

The Sungai Kubud Estate workers’ quarters at, Keresa plantation in Sebauh has been placed under EMCO since Aug 5 till Aug 18; Kampung Sebat Melayu, Kampung Sebat Baru, Kampung Temaga Melayu and Kampung Tanah Hitam Sematan (under one locality) started its EMCO today till Aug 20.

In Sri Aman, Rh Pilit, Kampung Kaong Ulu, Undop will be placed under EMCO from Aug 8 till till Aug 21.

At the same time, SDMC also announced EMCO extensions for two localities namely the Miri Central Prison inmate housing starting Aug 7 till Aug 17, and Pelitanah 1 and 2 Plantation workers’ quarters from Aug 8 till Aug 14.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the imposition of EMCO at Rh Gimang, Jalan Kwong Ming Minah at Sarikei had been lifted today.