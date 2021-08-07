SMC gets tough with licensed traders who play truant

SIBU (Aug 7): Traders at Sibu Municipal Council’s markets risk losing their licence if they fail to operate for 25 days a month under the third phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), the local authority warned.

Its market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Councillor Albert Tiang, said the council will begin taking the attendance of the traders as they can no longer give Covid-19 as an excuse not to open for business.

“By Phase 3 (of NRP), SMC will start to take attendance at all markets, including at Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court.

“This is because there are those who are not operating on the ground of Covid-19 pandemic. But when the standard operating procedure (SOP) for NRP Phase 3 (is enforced), and if you cannot comply with the council’s policy of trading 25 days a month, you will be answerable.

“Meaning, if you are no longer keen (to trade), then we want to give the licence to those who are interested and in need of it. Because now, many people are hard pressed financially by the pandemic.

“The council plays an important role because we cannot let those people who don’t need the licence to continue closing their stalls,” he told reporters after inspecting the site to house durian sellers at the open space (car park) of the food court yesterday.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had recently announced that Sarawak, along with Perlis and Labuan would be entering Phase 3 of the NRP starting Aug 4.

However, the State DIsaster Management Committee has maintained that its current SOP will be in force until its Phase 3 SOP is implemented.

Turning to the seasonal fruit sellers, Tiang reminded them to keep the place spick and span after they close for the day.

He said there is a bulk bin behind Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court for traders to dispose of their rubbish.