Stern action to be taken against rally participants – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): Stern action will be taken against any individual who participates in the #Lawan rally on Aug 21, said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had taken note that there were parties who planned to stage the rally which he described as an irresponsible action.

“This is because (it) violates the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the National Recovery Plan as well as neglects health safety during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“PDRM asks the public not to participate in any activities that violate the law and SOPs,” he said in a statement tonight.

Acryl Sani also stressed that PDRM will not tolerate those who organise or take part in any rally. – Bernama