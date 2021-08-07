Swift action from villagers help extinguish car on fire in Kampung Haji Baki

KUCHING (Aug 7): A parked sedan car which suddenly caught fire in Kampung Haji Baki last night was successfully extinguished by the villagers themselves prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said that they received a call about the fire in the village currently imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at 11.41pm

According to Bomba, the villagers’ swift action of resorting to pipe water successfully extinguished the flames as well as prevented it from spreading to other nearby structures.

Despite their heroic efforts, the car’s cabin and rear section were totally destroyed by the fire, leaving only its engine bay intact.

A sports utility vehicle parked nearby the affected car suffered five per cent damages on its right side as the vehicle owner manage to drive it to safety.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang fire station who conducted checks to ensure that the fire was fully extinguished before wrapping up operations at 12.36am.

No injures were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.