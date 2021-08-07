Symptomatic Covid-19 infections to replace number of daily cases as NRP indicator – Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): The government will use new symptomatic Covid-19 infections to replace the number of daily cases as an indicator for the National Recovery Plan, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

The finance minister said the National Recovery Council decided that the threshold will be no more than 2,000 symptomatic cases requiring hospitalisation in order to move from Phase One to Phase Two of the NRP, or approximately 6.1 cases per 100,000 residents.

The limit will be 1,000 cases in order to transition to Phase Three and 400 cases to move into the fourth and final phase of the plan.

However, he said the move will only take effect in Phase One locations where 50 per cent of residents have been fully vaccinated.

MORE TO COME