Taman Selera Harmoni carpark opens for durian, dabai sale

SIBU (Aug 7): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is maximising the use of the car park at Taman Selera Harmoni Food Court by allowing seasonal fruit sellers to ply their trade in a safer environment.

SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Councillor Albert Tiang, said durian and ‘dabai’ sellers will be issued with a temporary permit to trade there.

He pointed out that the traders can start operating from yesterday until Aug 31, starting 3pm to 10pm daily at a daily fee of RM1.

“We want to place roadside seasonal fruit sellers at one location, Taman Selera Harmoni, which is a safer place for them to trade.

“There are about 20 stalls at the open space car par. They will operate until Aug 31 but if there is still a large quantity of durians or ‘dabai’, we will extend for another week or two. We will decide by then,” he told reporters after inspecting the site.

Tiang explained that canopy areas at the carpark were used by uptown night market.

He also reminded traders to keep the place clean.

“There is a bulk bin behind the food court where traders can dispose of their rubbish. Traders are reminded to give good cooperation by ensuring the cleanliness of the place after they close for the day,” he added.

Tiang said that seasonal fruit sellers keen to trade there, can just go to the site with their identification card and other details for a temporary permit.

Among those present was Councillor Izkandar Roseley.