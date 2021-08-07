Teachers, educational institution’s staff urged to get vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 7): Teachers, members of the implementing group and support staff at educational institutions who have yet to receive their vaccination appointments or register as vaccine recipients have been urged to do so immediately.

Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin said this was following the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force’s (CITF) decision to expand the walk-in vaccination initiative to vaccination centres nationwide for special groups, including those under the Education Ministry (MOE).

“Through the close partnership between the MOE and CITF, teachers, members of the implementing group and support service staff in schools under the ministry are among the special groups listed.

“Details about the walk-in vaccination for this group, including the required supporting documents, will be announced soon,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He said efforts to ensure those in the education ecosystem are vaccinated would be intensified through the CITF-MOE Special Task Force.

CITF, in a media statement today, said that the walk-in vaccination initiative being implemented in the Klang Valley will be expanded to public vaccination centres nationwide for special groups soon.

The walk-in vaccination will be limited to the elderly, people with disabilities, individuals with comorbidities aged 18 and above, those who missed their second dose as well as teachers, members of the implementing group and support service staff at MOE educational institutions.

Radzi said according to the ministry’s records, a total of 352,649 teachers (85.41 per cent), 52,256 members of the implementing group (77.69 per cent) and 54,930 support service staff including school bus/van operators (46.64 per cent) have received at least one dose of the vaccine to date.

A total of 84,995 examination class teachers (94.89 per cent) have also received their first dose of the vaccine, he said. – Bernama