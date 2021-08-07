Termite-infested SK Sungai Naman gets RM200,000 set for repair works

SIBU (Aug 7): An allocation of RM200,000 has been set aside for SK Sungai Naman, which is among 15 primary schools in Dudong state constituency found to have many problems and defects in their wooden structures.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong acknowledged that the school building had been seriously damaged by termites.

“On Aug 4, after a dialogue with the hawkers at Pasar Ria of Sibu Jaya, I visited SK Sungai Naman.

“After the visit, I wrote letters to the Chief Minister of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg), (Local Government and Housing Minister) Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, (Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research) Dato Sri Michael Manyin and (Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research) Dr Annuar Rapaee, for financial assistance,” Wong, who is also Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman, said in a statement yesterday.

He also recalled that in late December, the permanent secretary to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research, Kameri Affandi, and a team of senior officers from the ministry, visited the said 15 primary schools in Dudong.

Nonetheless, Wong was happy to note that Sarawak Education Department, via Sibu Education Office, had allocated RM200,000 for SK Sungai Naman to undergo repair works.

Meanwhile, SK Sungai Naman headmistress Admah Mohd expressed her appreciation to Wong for his assistance, but she was also hopeful that Sarawak Education Department would channel in more funds to her school meant to cover repair works on the roofs, which had turned rusty due to years of wear and tear.

Adding on, Wong pointed out that to the best of his knowledge, some of the 15 primary schools in Dudong had already received financial aid from the state government, meant for repair works on structures that had been severely damaged by termites and floods.

In this regard, he urged the management of those schools that had not received the financial aid, to approach him.

“I am hopeful that each (of the 15) primary schools would receive a minimum of RM200,000 for repair works on their school buildings, and hopefully also, the awards of repair and maintenance works would be transparent,” he said.

Apart from SK Sungai Naman, the other 14 primary schools in Dudong constituency that Wong has been talking about are SK Tanjung Latap, SK Nanga Assan, SK Sungai Salim, SK Ulu Sungai Salim, SK Batu Wong, SK Assan Nunggang, SK Ulu Durin Kiba, SK Nanga Pak, SK Sungai Durin, SK Sungai Menyan, SK Ulu Sungai Sengan, SK Ulu Sungai Naman, SK Kampung Banyok and SK Sungai Nibong.