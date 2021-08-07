Two shopping malls in Kuching, Sibu Central Market listed in HIDE today

KUCHING (Aug 7): Three more commercial premises in Sarawak have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, bringing the number of premises in the state listed in the system to 279.

The premises were Vivacity Megamall and Emart Matang in Kuching, and Sibu Central Market, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement today.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on May 8 said HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken.

He said premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general, and need not be close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, Khairy added.