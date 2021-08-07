Umno Sabah will continue to support GRS government

KOTA KINABALU: Umno Sabah will continue to support the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

The party in a statement issued late Friday night also said that Umno Sabah will respect and support any decision by the party’s central leadership.

“As the youngest sibling with autonomy to Umno Malaysia, whatever decisions and resolutions made by the party’s top leadership will always be respected and supported by Umno Sabah and adapted to the autonomous power of Umno Sabah,” the statement said.

The statement comes following the current political situation in Peninsular Malaysia where Umno has announced that it is no longer supporting the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

Umno Sabah, the statement said, would abide by the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong adding, “as stated under Article 3 of the Umno constitution, all the members and leadership of Umno Sabah fully abide by the Malay Rulers and vow to uphold and protect the federal and state constitutions.

“Umno Sabah also prays and hopes that the political crisis in Peninsular Malaysia will be resolved wisely and harmoniously for the benefit of the country and its people,” it said.

It added that the mandate given by Sabahans to Umno Sabah in the 16th Sabah election will be respected and strengthened.

“Therefore, Umno Sabah will remain in support of the GRS government under Hajiji’s leadership. We hope this stand will be respected by everyone for the stability, harmony and prosperity of Sabah and its people,” the party said.