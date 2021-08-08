Another 3.2 tonnes of food aid distributed to villages placed under EMCO in Santubong

KUCHING (Aug 8): Another 3.2 tonnes worth of basic food items were distributed last week to villages in the Santubong parliamentary area that have been placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

The food aid, from Santubong MP Dato Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, had been delivered to 743 heads of household involving 2,522 residents in his constituency.

“The villages involved are Kampung Telaga Air, Kampung Sungai Aur, Kampung Sibu Laut, Kampung Mersan, Kampung Santin and Kampung Senari,” said a statement today.

Wan Junaidi expressed concern over the number of Covid-19 cases detected in his constituency, which resulted in more villages in the area being placed under EMCO.

He observed that the spike in Covid-19 cases seemed to occurred particularly after festivities such as Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai.

He said this indicated that people might not have strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) during these festivities.

“There could be a possibility that people are taking a more relaxed approach to the SOP because they have been vaccinated. During the recent Hari Raya Aidiladha, I do notice people still go around visiting friends and relatives.

“This is a wrong perception because vaccine does not prevent transmission of the virus. You can still spread and contract the virus. What the vaccine does is minimise the effect of Covid-19, so that the symptoms will not be severe. That is why you must strictly follow the SOP,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi applauded the Sarawak government as well as the people for the successful execution of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which Sarawak saw the second highest vaccination rate in the country, after Labuan.

Based on statistics by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Assurance Special Committee (JKJAV), as of Aug 6, 85.6 per cent of the people in Sarawak had received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

He said such an achievement would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MPs and state assemblymen in making sure that the vaccine reach the people, no matter where they are.

“This is not an easy task as more than 40 per cent of the population of Sarawak reside in rural areas. The GPS elected representatives are all working hard to make sure everyone participate in the vaccination programme. On top of that, they have been active in distribution of food aid to the people as well.

“Moving forward, I would still like to remind everyone that the worse is still not over. Until we have reached herd immunity status, we must continue to strictly follow the SOP,” he added.