Azizulhasni storms into keirin finals at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (Aug 8): National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is one race away from handing Malaysia its first-ever Olympic gold medal after reaching the men’s keirin final at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka today.

The 33-year-old former world champion, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, topped Heat Two of the semi-finals ahead of Germany’s Maximilian Levy and Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, who bagged a gold in men’s sprint.

Meanwhile, defending champion Jason Kenny of Great Britain, Australia’s Matthew Glaetzer and Jair Tjon En Fa of Suriname emerged top three in Heat One of the keirin semi-finals.

The top three in the two heats moved into the final, which will begin at 11.00 am today.

Earlier, Malaysia’s Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom missed out on the semi-finals after finishing last in Heat Two of the quarter-finals. — Bernama