Bridge to Kampung Mentu Tapu to be built

SERIAN (Aug 8): A bridge will be built linking Kampung Mentu Tapu to the main road in Serian division, said Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak.

It revealed through its Corporate Communication’s Facebook page that the Rolled Steel Joist bridge is 45m long and 5.5 m wide will be passable by motor vehicles and will shorten the commuting time to and from the village when completed by August next year.

It said an earth breaking ceremony took place on Friday officiated by Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan) Dato Sri Richard Riot who is also Serian MP.

“This new bridge project, crossing Kedup river to Kampung Mentu Tapu, is one of the Projek Rakyat approved by the Sarawak government,” said JKR Sarawak in the posting.

Meanwhile, Riot said the new bridge is estimated to cost around RM1.5 million with funding from the state government.

He said the project would take about 12 months to complete if there is no unscheduled interruptions.

“I am fully confident this project will be completed on schedule because the implementing agency is JKR Serian which has the experience and expertise,” he said.

Also present at the event were Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, JKR Serian Divisional Engineer Oliver Nyabong, Tebedu district officer Joseph Liaw and community leaders.