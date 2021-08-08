Businesswoman killed in bike crash

SARIKEI (Aug 8): A 62-year old woman was killed after the motorcycle she was riding met with an accident along Jalan Kwong Ming/Minah Road here yesterday morning.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Chief, Supt. Alexson Naga Chabu, said the fatal accident happened around 6am when the motorcyclist was riding from her home to Sarikei Town.

He identified the deceased as Tang Ai Ngiik, a business woman from Sungai Meradong, Bintangor.

Based on initial investigation, the victim lost control of her machine before it skidded and fell on the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from Sarikei Hospital who came in an ambulance, Alexson said.

The victim’s body has been sent to Sarkei Hospital for further action including undergoing Covid-19 test as currently required under Medical procedure, he said.