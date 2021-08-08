Chinese national dies in accident at Jalan Bau-Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 8): A Chinese national perished when the pick-up truck that he was driving was involved in an accident at KM10 Jalan Bau-Kuching around 10.35pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the deceased has been identified as Li Dan, 35 years old.

“It is believed that the deceased was heading to Siniawan from Kuching when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle,” said Alexson in a statement today.

He added that the deceased’s vehicle crashed into a road sign and a streetlight before coming to a stop.

He said the deceased was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The deceased who was born in Sichuan, China is a holder of a class D Malaysian driver’s license which address is at Jalan Jumbo Susu, Johor Bahru.

Also at the scene were rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) who extricated the deceased out of the damaged vehicle.