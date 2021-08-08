Covid-19: 581 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 18,688 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 8): Sarawak has reported 581 new Covid-19 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post this afternoon, Dr Noor Hisham added that the latest figure brought the state’s cumulative number of cases to 81,328.

As a whole, he said the country reported 18,688 new cases today, bringing the cumulative positive cases to 1,262,540.

According to him, the highest number of cases was registered in Selangor with 6,565 cases.

This is followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,883), Kedah (1,610), Sabah (1,379), Johor (1,308), Negeri Sembilan (1,140), Kelantan (870), Perak (861), Penang (694), Pahang (602), Terengganu (598), Sarawak (581), Melaka (526), Putrajaya (63), Perlis (six) and Labuan (two).