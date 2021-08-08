Covid-19: No deaths, 581 new cases in Sarawak today as Kuching tops list with 263 infections

KUCHING (Aug 8): Sarawak today reported another 581 new Covid-19 cases with Kuching at the top of the list with 263 infections, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said that this was followed by Serian (84), Sri Aman (42), Samarahan (33), Bau (30), Bintulu (22), Sibu (21), Selangau (16), Tatau (14), Miri (12), Lundu (12), Meradong (six), Asajaya (six), Kapit (four), Pusa (three), Lubok Antu (two), Subis (two), Tebedu (two) and Beluru (two).

One new case each was reported at Sarikei, Simunjan, Saratok, Kanowit and Telang Usan.

The committee added that no deaths were reported in the state today.

Meanwhile, SDMC pointed out that 88 per cent of 514 of the new cases today were asymptomatic.

“A total of 269 new cases were detected due to contact tracing of previously identified positive patients and only three of them were symptomatic,” it said.

SDMC said 109 cases were discovered from existing active Covid-19 clusters with nine of them exhibiting symptoms.

A total of 52 new cases involving symptomatic patients were detected at health facilities and another 145 cases were discovered during other screenings also at health facilities, with three of them being symptomatic.

The committee added that the state had recorded three cases classified as Import B with two from Kuala Lumpur and one from Sabah. All three were asymptomatic.

Another three cases, classified as Import-A, were reported with two from Indonesia and one from Singapore. All three patients were also asymptomatic.

The cumulative tally of positive cases in the state currently stands at 81,328 while the death toll remains at 468.

Sarawak also recorded 277 new recovery and discharged cases, with the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its low-risk Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) leading with 118 recoveries, followed by the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak PKRC (43); Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (33); Serian PKRC (28); Miri Hospital and PKRC, Sibu Hospital and PKRC, Betong PKRC (14); Mukah PKRC, Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (6); and Kapit Hospital and PKRC (1).

“To date, there have been a total of 73,226 or 90.04 per cent of recoveries in the state,” SDMC said.

There are currently 7,429 Covid-19 patients currently being treated in hospitals throughout the state with 29 of thehm warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 10 requiring intubation.

SDMC said the state recorded 451 new person-under-surveillance (PUS) today and a total of 4,749 individuals are being quarantined at 99 locations statewide.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs also conducted 570 inspections today for standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance and a cumulative of 45,526 inspections have been carried out to date. No compound was issued today.