Covid-19: Seven new clusters in Sarawak with four in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 8): Seven new Covid-19 clusters were declared in Sarawak today, with four in Kuching and one each in Tatau, Sibu and Lundu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that three of the clusters in Kuching were classified as community clusters with one involving an old folks home.

“The Jalan Stutong Baru Cluster in Kuching is the sole institution cluster involving several old folks home residents. A total of 115 individuals were screened with 22 testing positive and 93 negative, with 21 of the positive cases reported today,” SDMC said in its daily update.

The other three clusters in Kuching are dubbed the Lorong Merbau Cluster, Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster and Taman Malihah Cluster.

The Lorong Merbau Cluster involves several families living at Lorong Merbau, Kampung Rampangi Phase 2, Jalan Sultan Tengah here. A total of 23 individuals were screened with 22 testing positive and one pending lab test results.

The Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster involves a village located at Jalan Kampung Panglima Haji Seman Ulu in Petra Jaya. A total of 119 individuals were screened, with 23 testing positive and 96 negative, with six of the positive cases reported today.

The Taman Malihah Cluster involves a housing area at Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang. A total of 176 individuals were screened, with 40 testing positive and 136 negative, with two of the positive cases reported today.

All positive cases from the four clusters were admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching district quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

The Jalan Buan Cluster in Tatau is a workplace cluster involving a restaurant at Jalan Buan, Pasar Baru Tatau. A total of 21 individuals were screened with 12 testing positive and 11 awaiting lab results. 11 of the positive cases were reported today.

All those who tested positive were admitted to the Bintulu Hospital and Bintulu district PKRC.

The Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu is a workplace cluster involving a wiring company there. A total of 30 individuals were screened, with 15 testing positive, 13 negative and two awaiting lab results, with three of the positive cases reported today.

All positive cases were admitted to the Sibu Hospital and Sibu district PKRC.

The Kampung Pandan Cluster Lundu is a community cluster involving several family members at a village located at Jalan Belungei there. A total of 29 individuals were screened, with nine testing positive and 20 were negative.

All those who tested positive were admitted to SGH and the Kuching PKRC.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of one cluster, namely the KM23 Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching, as it did not record any new positive cases in the last 28 days.

Currently, the state has 89 active clusters with 13 reporting a total of 110 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded new cases were Kandis Pantu Cluster in Sri Aman (25), Balai Ringin Melayu Cluster in Serian (21), Jalan Stutong Baru Cluster in Kuching (21), Jalan Buan Cluster in Tatau (11), Sungai Serindak Cluster in Selangau (8), Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster in Kuching (6), Bunga Rampai Cluster in Bau (5), Melikin Cluster in Serian (4), Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu (3), Taman Malihah Cluster in Kuching (2), Jambatan Lemua Cluster in Beluru (2), Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster in Bintulu (1) and Tembok Miri Cluster in Miri (1).