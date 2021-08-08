Covid-19: Telang Usan changes to yellow zone after only reporting 16 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING (Aug 8): Telang Usan district today reverted to a Covid-19 yellow zone from an orange zone after only 16 cases were recorded in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said this brings the total number of yellow zones in the state to 11.

“There are 18 red zones, six orange zones and five green zones in Sarawak,” said SDMC in its daily update.

The red zones are Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Meradong, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 6,819 cases.

The orange zones are Dalat, Kapit, Kanowit, Beluru, Tebedu and Betong with a total of 163 cases while the other yellow zones are Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pusa and Belaga with a total of 60 cases.

Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi and Limbang districts remain as green zones.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

At the same time, no new premises were listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, and the number of premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system remains unchanged at 279.

Meanwhile, the police had issued 12 compounds with seven in Kuching, three in Bintulu and two in Lundu for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

The offences were no physical distancing (6), not scanning MySejahtera/writing information before entering premises (3), inter-district travel without police permit (2) and not wearing face mask in public (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to date was 9,759,” said SDMC.

Similarly, the Local Government and Housing Ministry also issued five compounds in Sibu Municipal Council, all for no physical distancing.

This brings the total number of compounds issued since Feb 1 to date to 1,388.