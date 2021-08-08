CyberSecurity M’sia, Cisco sign MoU to strengthen digital scene

KUALA LUMPUR: Cisco Systems Malaysia (Cisco) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CyberSecurity Malaysia, the national cybersecurity specialist and technical agency under the purview of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia (KKMM).

The virtual signing ceremony was officiated by the Minister of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and was signed by CyberSecurity Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Dr Haji Amirudin Abdul Wahab, and Cisco Malaysia managing director Hana Raja.

Also there to witness the virtual event were US Ambassador to Malaysia Brian D Mcfeeters and Cisco Southeast Asia president Naveen Menon.

“Together with CyberSecurity Malaysia, our country can leverage Cisco’s proven technology, processes and expertise.

“The MoU complements our strategic efforts in advancing cybersecurity capabilities and capacity as we prepare Malaysia for a trusted, secure and resilient digital economy,” said Saifuddin Abdullah.

The MoU will allow for the establishment of cooperation in research, development and the sharing of information and knowledge between Cisco and CSM. The agreement will help strengthen Malaysia’s cybersecurity capabilities and some of the initiatives include enhancing global threat intelligence, improve knowledge sharing, as well as contribute to the upskilling and development of Malaysia’s cybersecurity workforce.

Hana said, “As a committed partner for the nation, we will continue to play our part to support Malaysia’s digital journey and various facets of digitisation, including cybersecurity.”

Malaysia has long recognised the importance of cybersecurity and has taken proactive steps to strengthen its cybersecurity ecosystem over the years. Through the Malaysia Cyber Security Strategy 2020 to 2024 (MCSS), the country has also looked to foster bilateral relations in cybersecurity with other governments, international organisations and industry players like Cisco to widen knowledge sharing, capacity building and expedite cross-border enforcement activities.

Amirudin said, “This cooperation embodies the progressive approach the government has undertaken on cybersecurity, taking vital steps to enhance the nation’s capabilities and readiness.

“Part of the cooperation will see the possibility of CyberSecurity Malaysia tapping into Cisco’s expertise to extend cybersecurity threat research through information sharing and working together in providing customised intelligence on cyber threats and incidents.”

Cyber threat intelligence sharing provides a better understanding and situational awareness of the threat landscape, which is increasingly borderless and advancing in speed, scale and sophistication.

A collaborative framework that involves governments and the private sector paves the way for a collective response to emerging threats and skills enhancement by leveraging the experience and expertise of a broader global ecosystem.