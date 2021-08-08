Deferment of sales tax on seafood exports welcomed

KOTA KINABALU: The Federation of Chinese Associations Sabah (FCAS) has welcomed and commended the state government on its decision of deferring the implementation of sales tax on exports of seafood products which was supposed to take effect this month.

Its president, Tan Sri T.C Goh, said the Federation will continue to support all the appropriate and caring measures or policies taken by the state government which are aimed at helping the people to cope with the dire economic situation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said this while commenting on the announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister cum State Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan that the state government will defer the implementation of sales tax on exports of seafood products, until the economic situation improves.

Goh who is also a member of the State Economic Advisory Council (SEAC), said while the state government is unable to repeal the tax, it has made a wise decision to postpone its implementation to a later date.

He described the decision as a major relief for the state fishing industry and seafood export industry as it would prevent them from incurring additional operating costs during this trying time of a pandemic.

He expressed this while conducting an inspection on FCAS’s food aid programme, at the Hakka Hall here, on the second day of the programme. Under the programme, FCAS is catering 1,000 packs of free lunch to the underprivileged group and the medical frontliners, via its volunteers.

Goh added that the decision is also in line with the call made by FCAS earlier, to temporarily postpone the implementation of the sales tax during this trying time.

He hopes the state government would continue to engage with representatives of the said industries to work out a ‘win-win’ formula for all quarters, so that the fishing and seafood export industries could continue to grow to benefit the state and the people.

Goh also welcomed Jeffrey’s statement that the government understands their concerns over the implementation of the sales tax, and it would be unjust to put additional strain on private businesses at this time.

Goh who is also president of the Federation of Sabah and Labuan Hokkien Associations (FSLHA), underscored that during this devastating period of a pandemic, a vast majority of the people and businesses are counting on the government of the day, to come out with various humanitarian aids and caring policies, in order to stay afloat. Hence, it is important that the government should be more considerate, and to avoid implementing policies which could inflict burdens and sufferings to the people and businesses.

Meanwhile, Goh also expressed his satisfaction over the smooth progress of the food aid programme which commenced on August 6 and will last until September 16 (Malaysia Day).

Also present at the occasion were FCAS vice president Lim Vun Chan, treasurer-general cum organising chairman David Chan, and vice president cum women chief, Shirley Wong.