Delayed projects tendered, approved by MCC to have budgets revised again, says mayor

MIRI (Aug 8): All delayed projects that were previously tendered and approved by the Miri City Council (MCC) will be revised again in terms of cost due to the increment in construction materials price caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Adam Yii revealed that many projects were ready for implementation but they had to put a stop to them following the Movement Control Order (MCO) in May.

“For example, the Miri City Hall project that was expected to be completed by the first quarter of this year has been further delayed and the possible completion date would be by the end of September this year.

“Earlier this year, MCC called for construction work at the site to stop for fear of any clusters during the height of the pandemic situation in Miri. If we calculate the total stop-work time, the project has been delayed for nine months since the first MCO last year,” Yii told members of the media after launching the blood donation drive campaign at the Malaysian Red Crescent Miri District on Saturday.

He added that adjustments for the projects’ budget and designs were necessary as the drastic increment in the price of construction building materials would mean that the budget would be more expensive.

Meanwhile, Yii also revealed plans to include media members in MCC’s monthly full council meetings so that they could have a better understanding of the agenda being discussed during the meetings.

“Currently, due to safety, all meetings will be conducted via Zoom. We will have media friends with us via the same way and arrangements will be made soon,” he said.