Dr Sim: Don’t spread fake news about Covid-19 as Sarawak remains at containment stage

KUCHING (Aug 8): Sarawakians are reminded not to spread fake news pertaining to the Covid-19 pandemic as Sarawak remains at containment stage.

In giving this reminder, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out that Sarawak is different from Kuala Lumpur (KL) where the daily Covid-19 infections were so high that the territory had entered the mitigation stage.

“Beware of fake info and info that is not applicable, relevant or suitable to Sarawak at this point of time. Greater KL is in mitigation stage. Sarawak is back to containment stage,” he said on his Facebook page last night.

The social media post was embedded with images of a lengthy text message about the territory’s measures in tackling the pandemic including not doing tracing and tests.

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister said the content of the “viral message is not being practised in Sarawak”.

He added: “We need your help not to practise it.”

He informed Sarawakians that their state is focusing on VTTISR which stands for Vaccination, Test, Tracing, Isolation, Support, Responsibility.

“Let’s continue the spirit of Sarawak solidarity, play our role and do our part. Together, we shall overcome Covid-19,” he said.

On Friday, Dr Sim said: “Sarawak is still at containment phase, different from Kuala Lumpur, which is at mitigation phase – that authorities do not test anymore since there are too many cases, unless symptomatic.”

He called on the community in Sarawak to take responsibility and protect everyone, hoping that the state will never reach mitigation phase.

“Now, we focus on VTTISR which is Vaccination, Test, Tracing, Isolation, Support, Responsibility. Covid-19 is here to stay, we need to change to live with the virus,” he said after symbolically handing out the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 to hawkers and petty traders at the Kenyalang Market here.