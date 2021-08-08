Dr Sim releases detailed breakdown of new Covid-19 infections in Serian and Kuching divisions

KUCHING (Aug 8): Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has released the detailed breakdown of new Covid-19 infections in Serian and Kuching divisions on his Facebook page last night.

Dr Sim said based on the state Health Department’s report as indicated in the SDMC daily report yesterday, there were 261 new cases detected in Kuching from 12pm on Friday to 12pm yesterday but the Kuching divisional health office had reported 315 new cases from 12am on Friday to 12am yesterday.

He said 67 new cases were detected outside Kuching district with 25 new cases detected in Bau, 12 in Samarahan, 12 in Lundu and 17 in Serian.

“A total of 17 patients were symptomatic when being tested, another six were discovered during pre-test before hospital admission and 12 were still pending investigation.”

He said 99 of the new cases were due to family activities, 18 due to social activities, 27 at workplaces, 15 from Kampung Quop Cluster and 24 from Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster.

On the 315 new cases as stated by the Kuching divisional health office, Dr Sim said 112 patients were fully vaccinated, 41 had received one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, three had yet to be vaccinated, 82 were not eligible for vaccination and another 77 had yet to be determined.

A total of 184 new infections were due to close contact to Covid-19 patients in 110 locations throughout Kuching.

The detailed breakdown of locations in Kuching for the new infections today were 24 in Kampung Bintawa Ulu (24); Kampung Quop (15); Kampung Pulo Hilir (nine); Kampung Jawa (nine); Taman Dahlia (six); Kampung Braang Payang (six); Kampung Pulo Ulu (five); Jalan Chawan (five); Kenanga flat, Jalan Baharudin (five); Cempaka flat, Jalan Baharudin (four); Kampung Kudei Lama (four); Kampung Tabuan Ulu (four); Stampin Baru (four); Bandar Semariang Baru (four); Taman Malihah (four); Taman Sri Muhibbah (four); Taman Sukma (three); Taman Desa Anib (three); Jalan Demak Laut (three); Jalan Semaba (three), Kampung Paya Mebi (three); Kampung Bintawa Tengah (three) and Kampung Mambong (three).

Cases were also detected at Kampung GIT and Taman Sri Harmony in Kuching today.

In Serian division, Dr Sim said 79 new cases were reported by the state health department in the 24-hour until 12pm but 83 cases were reported by Serian divisional health office in the same period.

A total of 12 cases were detected from active case detection areas, 18 patients were symptomatic and 53 were close contact in 21 locations through Serian.

Locations with more than three new cases in Serian were Kampung Melayu Balai Ringin (12); Kampung Kakeng (12); Kampung Plaman Bantang (seven); QL clusters (seven); Kampung Munggu Limo (six), Kampung Tanah Mawang (five); Kampung Rimba Padi (four); Taman Duranda Emas (four); Kampung Jenan (four) and Kampung Lintang Baru (four).