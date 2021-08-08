Easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated will benefit families, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): The easing of travel restrictions for fully vaccinated married couples and parents to meet their children under 18 years old from Tuesday will bring about a lot of benefits to the country’s family institution.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said growing children should not be separated from their parents for too long.

“Alhamdulillah, through everyone’s prayers, relaxation of restrictions for those fully vaccinated have been announced. Effective August 10, married couples living apart can cross state and district borders.

“The same for parents who want to meet children aged 18 and under,” Ismail Sabri said in a posting on Facebook today.

Ismail Sabri also gave an assurance that suggestions and pleas from the public, including those by netizens, will be brought to future meetings for discussion.

“Insya-Allah, to some extent, it will help us all,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals, including allowing prayer activities in surau and mosques, and inter-district and inter-state travel for married couples living apart as well as parents to meet their children under 18 years old. — Bernama