EMCO in eight localities in Sabah, Kelantan, T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: Eight localities in Sabah, Kelantan and Terengganu will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from August 10 to 23.

Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the EMCO will be enforced in Kampung Baru Pupoh in Pasir Puteh (Kelantan) and Desa Keluarga YPK Chendering in Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu).

“The EMCO in Sabah involves three localities in Tawau, namely Block 11 Kampung Titingan, Kampung Pukat in Tanjung Batu Laut and Kampung Rawa-Rawa Batu 4, while in Kalabakan the EMCO involves two estate housing areas, namely Ladang Kapur in Benta Wawasan and Serudung in Usahawan Borneo. Kampung Padas in Kota Kinabalu will also be placed under the EMCO,” he said in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin said the EMCO at several localities in Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah slated to end on August 9, would be extended.

“In Pasir Puteh, Kelantan the EMCO in Kampung Bukit Merbau, Bukit Jawa and Kampung Banggol Pak Esah, Bukit Abal will be extended until August 23.

“The EMCO in Kampung Teluk Menara, Manir, Kuala Terengganu in Terengganu will be extended until Aug 18 while in Kampung Bukit Malut, Langkawi in Kedah until August 23,” he said.

On standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance operations on Saturday, he said 25 premises were ordered close due to failure to comply with the SOPs.

According to Hishammuddin, 255 individuals were compounded for breaching the SOPs, and 21 individuals were remanded.

He said through Ops Benteng on Saturday, the authorities detained nine illegal immigrants and seized three land vehicles. – Bernama