Lions Club of Miri Host overcomes all challenges by adapting to new norms, fully complying with SOP in running all its projects

THE years 2020 and 2021 had been really challenging, in that the Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected many individuals.

The crises that arose were really unlike anything that any country had ever encountered before, observed Lions Club of Miri Host president Bryant Chin.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.

“We have overcome the challenges by adapting to the new norms, including fully complying with the SOP (standard operating procedures) while doing service project activities,” said Chin, who had just been hailed as ‘Excellent Club President and Top 10 Club Award 2020-2021’.

He said although they might not be able to meet up often to discuss their activities, they stayed connected virtually via various online platforms.

“This are the new norms and they’re really convenient for us to conduct our meetings, and stay safe at the same time,” he said.

Initially, the online attendance was not as good as that of a physical meeting, the situation improved over time.

“Some of our international members were also able to join most of the meetings.

“In total, we have conducted 12 monthly BOD (board of directors) meetings and 68 business meetings.

“Despite the challenges, we have managed to carry out all the main projects and activities initiated by Lions Club International with our club members to help out communities.

“Now, our club is focusing mostly on the youth services projects and humanitarian ground-service activities. In order to raise awareness of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have also donated face masks and hand sanitisers to schools in the urban and rural areas.

“By doing so, we hope to be able to ease the burden of the low-income families who may be struggling to put food on the table.

“Monetary contributions have also been given out to few associations such as Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society Miri, Lions Nursing Home in Kuching, Sarawak Society for the Deaf, Bintulu Lions Care Centre and MRC Dialysis Centre Miri,” said Chin.

On the ‘Hunger Services Project’, the Lions Club of Miri Host had helped some 500 families as well as reached out to 73 families for other services project.

“We, the Lions, also provide a platform for all of us to learn and grow through the training sessions provided.

“We need to encourage more people to join the Lions so that more people would take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community.

“I am thankful to have been given the opportunity to join Lions Club of Miri Host when I was sponsored by our legal advisor (Senator) Alan Ling.

“He encouraged me to be the president of Lions Club of Miri Host, and I really appreciate his contribution to the Lions Club. He never fails to give his full support including monetary support; he always attends our service projects and goes all out to recruit new Lions throughout the year.

“With that, our clubs have also been awarded for the growth of membership for the first two quarters,” said Chin.

In this regard, Chin encouraged youngsters to join Lions clubs where they would have the opportunity to participate in meaningful activities and learn more about the community-related issues.

“Fellowship and activities are also important parts of the Lions, for which we have conducted almost 68 services project and 41 fellowships.

“Fellowship is the time when we can bond and contribute more ideas, not just in reaching out to the communities, but also strengthening the relationship between Lions club members.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my BOD, club advisor, past presidents and team members for their full support, valuable advice and assistance throughout the year.

“I am really grateful for the continuous support from all team members and it is my hope to be able to have more fellowship gatherings with past presidents.

“They should be able to share their knowledge and experience so as to influence more people to join the Lions Club – the world’s largest services organisation with 46,000 clubs and 1.35 million members,” added Chin.

The Lions Club of Miri Host has been awarded Top 10 Lions Clubs by Lions International District 308A2, during the virtual award presentation ceremony recently – where Chin was also clinched the ‘Excellent President Award’.

The other four winners were Datuk Hii Teck Yun (Progressive Melvin Jones Fellow – or PMJF), Dato Sri Wong Yew Hui (PMJF and Excellent Treasurer Award), Peter HK Yong (District Chairperson for Rural Project and Excellent Secretary Award), and Willie Chuo (District Chairperson for Lions Alert).

At the virtual ceremony, Chin received the banner of Top 10 Clubs Award from Lions Club International District 308 A2 District governor Roland Chieng, witnessed by District 308A2 Region 4 chairwoman Lina Hu and Zone 11 chairperson Suzanne Lee.

Chin had just ended his presidential term for the fiscal year ended June 2021, and the president-elect is Lawrence Low.