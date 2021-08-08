Five left homeless after fire almost totally destroyed their house at Kampung Lajong in Niah

MIRI (Aug 8): Five people were left homeless, after their house at Kampung Lajong, Niah was almost totally destroyed in a fire last night.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said six motorcycles were also destroyed by the fire.

Law said four of the residents managed to escape to safety while one of them was not at home during the incident.

A team of firemen from Batu Niah fire station was deployed to the location, located some 21 kilometres away, after receiving a distress call at 9.05am, said Law.

“Upon arrival, the team found a semi-permanent double-storey house measuring 20 feet by 30 feet was 80 per cent destroyed.

“Firemen then used water from the fire engine and open source to extinguish the fire.

“The operation ended at 12.17am,” he added.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of fire and total losses have yet to be ascertained.