Govt greenlights travel and home quarantine for Malaysians, foreigners, couples in long-distance relationships can travel to meet each other

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): The government has approved travelling and home quarantine for both Malaysians and foreigners who have completed their vaccination, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced.

In a live telecast today, Muhyiddin said that this applies to all residents nationwide and regardless of any phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“Malaysian travellers and non-Malaysians who have residences in Malaysia (including permanent residents and Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) participants who return or arrive from overseas and have received their complete vaccination, are allowed to undergo mandatory quarantine at home and will be given the digital Home Surveillance Order (HSO).

Muhyiddin also announced that long-distance married couples who are fully vaccinated can also make inter-district and interstate travel to meet their spouses, while parents who are fully vaccinated can cross-district and state borders to meet their children who are below 18-years old. — Malay Mail

