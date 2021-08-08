IKBN Miri begins second dose AZ jabs tomorrow

MIRI (Aug 8): The IKBN Miri Vaccination Centre (PPV) will start administering the second dose of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine tomorrow.

Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin, in a press release, said the second dose of the vaccine will be given out based on recipients appointment date.

“A total of 9,902 doses of AstraZeneca will be administered to its second dose recipients starting Aug 9 until Aug 27 at IKBN PPV and it will be based on the date of appointment given on the recipients’ vaccination card and MySejahtera app,” he said.

The press release was issued after Lee’s visit to IKBN PPV as well as Curtin Malaysia PPV yesterday afternoon.

Lee, who is also the Minister of Transport, said the administering of Sinovac vaccines will end tomorrow (August 8).

“A total of 570 final doses of Sinovac vaccines will be administered on this last day (tomorrow) and members of the public do not have to worry about getting different vaccines for their first and second doses.

“In total, IKBN PPV would have administered a total of 18,104 doses of Sinovac vaccines to the public by then,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee disclosed that up to yesterday, Curtin PPV had administered a total of 2,472 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines to walk-in recipients since the PPV started accepting them on July 23.

He stressed that it was vital for eligible Mirians to receive Covid-19 vaccine to protect themselves during the pandemic.

Thus, individuals aged 18-year-old and above who have yet register or receive their first dose of the vaccine can provide their details to MDMC via WhatsApp at 011-9284348 / 011-59424290 or call 085-322737/ 085-322301 to get their appointment date.

They may also walk-in to any public PPV in Miri such as Eastwood PPV, Curtin University PPV and Dato’ Lee Teck Fook PPV (Riam Road Secondary School) between 9am to 5pm.

“However, even after completing the second dose, Mirians are advised to continuously be vigilant and adhere strictly to the standard operating procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyone’s cooperation is vital in curbing the spread of this pandemic,” said Lee.