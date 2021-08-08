Ismail Sabri congratulations Azizulhasni for winning silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

KLANG (Aug 8): Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated national cyclist Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang for contributing a silver medal for the country in the keirin event at the Tokyo Olympics.

“On behalf of all Malaysians, I would like to congratulate him for contributing the second medal for Malaysia. His achievement has brought Malaysia pride,” he told reporters when visiting Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here today.

Azizulhasni, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, failed to qualify for the keirin final in Beijing, finished sixth at the 2012 London Games before winning his first Olympic medal – a bronze – at the 2016 Rio edition. – Bernama