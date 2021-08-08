No action against kite-flyers despite injuries caused by strings

MIRI (Aug 8): Police have yet act against kite-flyers despite incidents of individual hurt by kite strings coated with powdered glass shared on social media.

However, Miri District police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari assured the public that police would advise those engaged in this activity to comply with safe practices and to exercise due caution.

“Those flying kites must make sure that they conduct the activity at a safe environment and throughout the game, they must not use or incorporate objects that may pose danger to others,” he said when contacted yesterday.

There was an incident reported on Facebook, a man was injured at Pujut Padang Kerbau on Wednesday, when kite strings coated with powdered glass slashed his hand and neck.

Photos of the injuries uploaded, triggered an uproar among the netizens who demanded that stern action be taken against those using kite strings coated with powdered glass.

This practice is not uncommon in competitive kite-flying, where strings coated with crushed glass or other abrasive substance are used cut the strings of rivals to bring down their kites.

However, strings could also end up injuring people – there have been cases overseas of people dying from wounds sustained from being entangled in sharp kite strings.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin said the kite-flyers must continue to observe all safety measures, including ensuring that their kite strings would not get tangled around power lines and also to watch their surroundings closely whenever they wanted their kites ‘to take off’ from the ground.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, acknowledged there had been complaints over kite-flying activities in Pujut and Tudan.

“I call upon the police and the Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) to continue patrolling areas where incidents related to kite-flying have been reported.

“Those who come across such cases could also lodge a report to the police, so that patrolling can be conducted over these areas,” said the minister.

Lee also emphasised the roles of parents in ensuring the safety of their children involved in this activity.

“The parents must watch over their children so that they will not fly kites near busy roads.

“In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the children should also continue wearing face masks when playing outside,” he added.