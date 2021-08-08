OPPO Reno6 5G series now available in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: OPPO has launched of the latest addition to the Reno Series with the Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G, featuring enhanced AI capabilities and an intuitive user interface.

OPPO Malaysia vice-president Garry Gong said: “The way we consume entertainment has evolved over the years, and the trend is that currently, mobile devices are the platform of choice when getting our daily dose of content.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that we create devices that resonate well with our customers, and the development of the Reno6 Series 5G is no different.”

Both the Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G offer powerful photo and video taking capabilities that are complemented by smart AI algorithms. Both devices feature a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 64MP main camera, plus a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

Bokeh Flare Portrait is available on both Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G. With this feature, Reno6 Z 5G is able to capture dream-like portraits with bokeh light effects similar to professional cameras.

Available on both the front and rear cameras, it automatically transforms background lights in bokeh light spots and brightens portrait subjects, giving professional-level photographs with only one click.

While for Reno6 5G, this feature provides a pioneering cinematic quality bokeh effect for smartphone video. Powered by OPPO’s over-10-million portrait dataset and AI algorithms, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video delivers real-time video processing to capture portrait videos with bokeh light spots on the background, all while keeping the portrait subjects appearing natural and bright.

The dual-view video on the Reno6 Z 5G allows users to use both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, resulting in two perspectives within the same frame in videos.

The Reno6 5G also features MediaTek’s latest 5G-integrated SoC, the Dimensity 900, built on a 6nm processor, while the Reno6 Z 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC.

Both devices run on 8GB of RAM, and support OPPO’s new RAM Expansion technology, which allows 2GB/3GB/5GB of storage space to be used as additional RAM.

In terms of battery, the Reno6 5G runs on a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W SuperVOOC 2.0, while the Reno6 Z 5G runs on a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0; the Reno6 5G can be charged to 100 per cent in just 28 minutes, while the Reno6 Z 5G requires 49 minutes for a full charge.

When it comes to the display, users can expect an immersive entertainment experience thanks to a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. Paired with this display is 360-degree Light-Sensing enabled by two sensors, which improve the accuracy of auto-brightness adjustments, making the viewing experience more comfortable no matter where you are.

The screen is also SGS Eye Care Display Certificated as a “low-blue light screen”. The Reno6 5G also comes with Netflix HD and Amazon Prime Video HD Certification, allowing users to experience streaming content in even greater detail.

OPPO has also optimised the Reno6 5G to support a more immersive gaming experience. When entering the virtual world of mobile gaming, the detailed and expressive tactile feedback of vibrations with the Z-axis linear motor.

Multi-cooling System is also introduced for better heat dissipation and to prevent the phone from overheating. Both the Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G come with ColorOS11, the Android-based mobile OS designed by OPPO.

The OPPO Reno6 Z 5G and Reno6 5G are priced at RM1,699 and RM2,399 respectively. Pre-orders begin from August 5, 2021 to August 13, 2021.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 900 Integrated 5G SoC (Reno6 5G), MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G SoC (Reno6 Z)

Front camera: 32MP Selfie Camera

Rear camera: 64MP Main Camera+8MP Wide Angle Camera+2MP Macro Camera, with a Color Temperature Sensor

Colour: Aurora, Stellar Black

Size: Approximately 156.8 × 72.1 × 7.59mm

Weight: About 173 to 182g

Finish: OPPO Reno Glow

Display: 6.4 inch AMOLED Display 90 Hz refresh rate + up to 180 Hz touch sampling rate

Fingerprint: In display Fingerprint Unlock

Battery: 4300mAh, 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 (Reno6 5G), 4310 mAh , 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (Reno6 Z)

Storage 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, with RAM Expansion

Motors: Z axis linear motors

Heat dissipation: Multi cooling System

Connectivity 5G

Operating system: ColorOS 11 based on Android 11