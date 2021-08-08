PM: Dine in allowed for fully vaccinated in Phase Two, Phase Three states from Tuesday; outdoor sports, tourism too

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 8): The government has decided that those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to dine in again in states and federal territories that have already moved on to at least Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan, the prime minister announced today.

In an announcement broadcast live on television today, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said this dine-in is among benefits only for those who have fulfilled the criteria for full vaccination.

But he also advised the public to only dine in if required, and still opt to take away if possible.

States that are already in Phase Two now are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah, while those which already transited to Phase Three are Perlis, Labuan and Sarawak.

This means that those who are fully vaccinated in Phase One locations still cannot dine in.

Currently, states and federal territories still stuck in Phase One are Kedah, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME