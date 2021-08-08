Public donations help install 24 CCTVs in Miri Hospital so far

MIRI (Aug 8): The on-going fundraising campaign of Miri Hospital Visitors Board (MHVB) to install closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in and around Miri Hospital has been proceeding smoothly with three of the four phases implemented.

MHVB chairman Karambir Singh, in a press conference today (Aug 7), thanked the members of the public for donating RM39,970 so far which had allowed 24 CCTVs to be installed.

“With the money collected, we’ve managed to carry out phase one to three of our project,” he said.

The first phase covered the main entrance and the exit near the drive-thru pharmacy, phase two covered the entrance and exit at level one of the main hospital building, and the third phase covered parts of the ground floor corridor.

“Currently, we are seeking funds to implement phase four that will cover the public car park at the hospital,” said Karambir.

He said MHVB appealed for the continuous support from the public to contribute towards the improvement and safety of Miri Hospital’s environment.

The purpose of the project, he said, was to ensure the safety of the public, staff members and patients.

“It also complies with the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) accreditation requirement. This accreditation is an endorsement that Miri Hospital is safe and provide medical services in accordance to set standards and quality, which is very important for a medical institution,” he explained.

Miri Hospital director, Dr Jack Wong, also expressed appreciation to MHVB for the initiative and also to the public for their generous donation.

“This is a people’s project that was initiated by MHVB in an effort to make the hospital a safer place. With the installation of CCTVs at all possible corners at Miri Hospital, the level of safety will definitely be increased.

“The hospital has had its share of incidents involving theft, so, with the CCTVs in place, it is hoped that it would create a safer place for everyone who comes here,” said Dr Wong.

Those who wish to donate can make out their donation to AHLI LEMBAGA PELAWAT HOSPITAL MIRI’s CIMB BANK, at its account number: 8005186014.

For more information, contact MHVB chairman Karambir Singh at 016-8785500, Treasurer Iqbal Abdollah at 019-8416185, secretary Kho Yok Chong aat 019-8144633 or deputy chairman Connie Tang 0109316589.