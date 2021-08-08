Pustaka Miri calls on youngsters to take part in two-day ‘Virtual English Camp’

MIRI (Aug 8): Pustaka Miri is collaborating with Miri Malay Welfare Trust Board (LAKMM), American Corner of Pustaka Negeri Sarawak and All Aboard Chumbaka Miri in holding a two-day ‘Virtual English Camp’.

Set to kick off this Aug 14, the programme would run from 8.30am to 6pm every day.

“The camp is specially designed and set to be filled with knowledge- and information-filled activities, slated for secondary school-students aged between 15 and 16.

“It aims to instil in the youths, the love and passion to speak in English, the acculturation of knowledge and also to experience fun learning activities with their mentors.

“The activities would include online information literacy programme, public-speaking, music and arts sessions, creative-writing, favourite read, motivation session and ‘Makerspace’ coding.

“Though there is no fee involved, the camp is limited to only 20 seats, and the participants would be divided into teams before the camp commences.

“At the end of the two-day programme, all participants would receive certificates,” said Pustaka Miri in a statement, adding that teachers, advisors and parents are also invited to attend and take part as observers.

For more information, contact Pustaka Miri via 085-422 525 (Mohd Khadzrie Mohd Ramzie Faizal) or 0115-882 0533 (WhatsApp).