Samarahan, Serian land office closes for sanitisation

KUCHING (Aug 8): The Land and Survey Department’s Samarahan and Serian divisional offices will be temporarily closed on Monday with business to resume on Wednesday, Aug 11.

In a statement, the department said the closure was a safety and health precautionary measure for sanitisation works to be carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Therefore, all matters involving the department could be handled online through the e-Lasis and Mobile Lasis app that can be downloaded from Google Play store or Apps Store.

Appointments made at the divisional offices on Monday (Aug 9) had been cancelled and the public were asked to reapply for a new appointment date.

For enquiries on the services, members of the public can contact the agency at 082-444111 or email to [email protected]