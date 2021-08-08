SDMC: 25,745 Covid-19 vaccine doses administered across Sarawak in last 24 hours

KUCHING (Aug 8): A total of 25,745 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered to individuals across Sarawak in the last 24 hours, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said 22,907 of them were given the second dose of the vaccine, while the remaining 2,838 received their first dose.

“This brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Sarawak thus far to over 3.22 million,” said SDMC in an infographic shared on its Facebook page today.

SDMC said over 1.47 million of the 3.22 million individuals have been fully vaccinated, while about 1.75 million of them only received their first dose of the vaccine.

The infographic, posted by Sarawak Disaster Information, was quoting information from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak.

Last Thursday, SDMC advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said 90 per cent of the individuals eligible for Covid-19 vaccination across Sarawak were expected to be fully vaccinated by end of this month.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said “vaccines wait for people in Sarawak” unlike in Peninsular Malaysia where the community had to fight for a dose.

Dr Sim said the Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group (Scovag) had also been instructed to look into which vaccine would work best for those aged between 12 and 18.

“Scovag will also study the need for a third booster dose. The earliest that we can expect this booster is October and active planning is needed,” he said after symbolically handing out Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 6.0 financial aid to hawkers and petty traders during a ceremony held at the Kenyalang Market here.