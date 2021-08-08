Search ongoing for missing Indian man who fell into Baram river

MIRI (Aug 8): A search and rescue (SAR) operation for an Indian man, who went missing after falling into the Baram River near Marudi Express Terminal wharf resumed at 6.30am this morning.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said the team of seven personnel from Marudi fire station together with the police are conducting surface searching along one-kilometre radius from where the victim is believed to have fallen at the banks of the river.

“The 29-year-old victim was noticed falling into the river while peeing near the boat where the victim was working by the victim’s colleague,” Law said.

Law said the team began their search for the man in the wee hours today after receiving a call on the incident at around 1.54am.

He said the team carried out search on the banks of the river in the dark and rain near the location where the victim is said to have fallen into.

However, the operation had to be suspended for a while due to the increasingly bad weather.